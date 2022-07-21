Music to be experienced rather than heard
The environment comes to Aberystwyth Musicfest tonight, Friday, when the evening concert includes an important new work by John Metcalf.
Called Towards Silence, it is an attempt to express in music the tragedy of species extinction which is occurring.
John found it very hard to write, for obvious reasons, but persevered with the commission, and the result is amazing. At its premiere there was a stunned silence before the applause.
It has to be experienced rather than heard, as there are moments during the music when the quartet just freeze. It has a theatrical dimension. Time stops for the audience, though the pauses are of course strictly measured by the players. After the premiere last October, comments seemed to contain a touch of awe.
Judge for yourselves at Aberystwyth Arts Centre tonight, Friday, 29 July, at 8pm.
