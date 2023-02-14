The concert’s first half made perfect preparation for this. It is said that Mozart composed his C major String Quintet K515 of 1787 not for a patron, but for his own enjoyment; here too high spirits predominate. Instruments converse freely with each other, and in the final movement the five have been compared to the ‘happily chattering cast of a comic opera’. Earlier on there are moments of dreamy romanticism anticipating Schubert.