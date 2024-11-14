A Welsh singer, composer and violinist now living in Barcelona will return to perform in Aberystwyth this month.
Claire Victoria Roberts blurs the boundaries of jazz. Her work has been performed by the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Psappha Ensemble, cellist Oliver Coates, Opra Cymru, Uproar Ensemble, Solem Quartet, and The Carice Singers.
She collaborates with musicians from classical, jazz and folk backgrounds and will be bringing her musical collaborator, the Spanish jazz pianist Gonzalo Zapata, home to Wales for some special concerts, including one in Aberystwyth.
They will be giving Welsh music a jazz twist and introducing some songs from South America at Ceredigion Museum on Friday, 22 November.
The doors open at 7.30pm
Folk and jazz from Wales to Argentina.
Claire and Gonzalo’s programme is inspired by Celtic music, traditional Welsh songs, jazz improvisation and post-minimalist chamber music
Early bird tickets are available for £12, rising to £13.50 on the door.