On Friday, 15 March (7.30pm) Mike Doyle and his all new Rocking With Laughter Show featuring the music of Queen, Status Quo, T-Rex, Stereophonics, Dave Edmunds, Sweet and many more comes to Cardigan’s Mwldan.
Mike is a British Comedy Award winner, singer, comedian, actor and has been a headliner on luxury cruise liners for over 40 years.
Dynamix Performing Arts School return to Mwldan’s stage on 9 and 10 of March with their production of High School Musical Jr!
Based on the 2006 smash hit film of the same name this award-winning musical has something for everyone.
The day after winter break an audition notice is posted for East High’s spring musical and superstar athlete Troy and science whiz Gabriella secretly want to try out.
Will their dreams be thwarted as they navigate the cliques of East High and compete with the scheming theatre stars Sharpay and Ryan.
Including many of the original songs from the movie such as Get Your Head in the Game, Stick to the Status Quo and We’re All in this Together, this heartfelt singalong show full of toe-tapping routines and gripping scenes promises to be a great success.
On Sunday, 10 March at 6.45pm Theatr Mwldan Film Society will screen Anatomy of a Fall (15), a film that has been crowned with the coveted Cannes Palme D’Or award and nominated in this year’s Oscars.
The cast is led by Sandra Hüller who delivers an intensely believable and emotional performance as the woman suspected of her husband’s murder.
On Saturday, 9 March at 7pm and Saturday, 16 March at 2pm Kinky Boots The Musical will be strutting onto Mwldan’s big screen.
Filmed live at the Adelphi Theatre in the heart of London’s West End, the production features songs from Grammy and Tony award-winning pop icon Cindy Lauper, book by legendary Broadway playwright Harvey Fierstein (La Cage Aux Folles), and direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Legally Blonde, Hairspray).
The musical is based on the film written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth.