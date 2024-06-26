The history and progress of Welsh folk dancing is told in a new book called ‘Dance Trails of Wales’.
Dance together through Wales and discover some fascinating and remarkable tales about Welsh Folk Dancing.
The book, by Alice E Williams and Eiry Palfrey, contains a wealth of intriguing snippets and folk tales, of interest to anyone who wishes to know more about our folk traditions.
This is a comprehensive volume in the form of 20 trails around Wales, exploring the history and the traditions of the Welsh folk dance, based on the research of the late Alice E. Williams. The trails reach every corner of Wales, together with co-ordinates and post codes for each place.
John Idris Jones, Chair of the Welsh Folk Dance Society, said: “This is an informative publication- giving an insight into folk dance in Wales in the form of a journey through our country.”
‘Dance Trails of Wales’ is available in bookshops and through www.carreg-gwalch.cymru a www.gwales.com