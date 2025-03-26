A special exhibition celebrating the people of Aberystwyth will be launched next month.
On 4 April the Byd Bach Aber photography Exhibition, which celebrates the characters and community of Aberystwyth will open at the National Library of Wales, Aberystwyth Arts Centre and Ceredigion Museum.
This exhibition will feature 40 portrait photographs by the photographer Bruce Cardwell, to create a visual mosaic of photographs across the town which capture and celebrate the characters that make the small town of Aberystwyth unique.
As a self-confessed ‘people-watcher’, Bruce’s aim is more than just recording people - it is also to celebrate the vibrant individuality of those who make up the community.
Aberystwyth will come alive with the different collections of the Byd Bach Aber photographs, which will be on display at the three venues, and also at Bronglais Hospital, and many shops and businesses throughout the town over the Summer.
Photographer Bruce Cardwell said: “I'm delighted to have this opportunity with the Byd Bach Aber Exhibition to celebrate Aberystwyth, which has been so good to me. To get this recognition from some of the town's leading institutions really is an honour.”
Rhodri Llwyd Morgan, Chief Executive of the National Library of Wales said: “It’s a very striking exhibition about Aberystwyth and its people and it’s been a pleasure working with Bruce Cardwell and the partners around the town. This is the latest in a series of exhibitions and activities that cast a light on those aspects that make Aber unique as a community and which will give local people and visitors good reason to pay a visit to the National Library.”
Ffion Rhys Visual Arts Manager at the Aberystwyth Arts Centre said: “It is our absolute pleasure to work with Bruce Cardwell again, on his Byd Bach Aber Exhibition which will be exhibited across Aberystwyth.
"Bruce has a special gift of being able to capture a person's character in a photograph, and I'm really looking forward to seeing how the collection of photos creates a unique portrait of this small town.”
Carrie Canham, Curator of Amgueddfa Ceredigion Museum said: "We'll be adding the Byd Bach Aber images to our permanent displays, it's a wonderful opportunity to link the past with the present and help local people make links to their heritage"
There will also be a series of events and activities to bring the exhibition alive to the community.
The museum added: “Byd Bach Aber celebrates the unique character of this special town and our community.
“This on-going project is an over-arching panorama of the population of Aberystwyth within this decade.
“The characters within the informal photographs of Byd Bach Aber can be seen at The National Library of Wales, Aberystwyth Arts Centre, Ceredigion Museum, Bronglais Hospital and many shops and business throughout the town over the summer.”
The Arts Centre said: “Those looking at Aberystwyth on a map may see a remote settlement on the western seaboard of Wales, but “Byd Bach Aber” shows that is actually the hub around which this world is spinning.”