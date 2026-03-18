Cletwr at Tre’r Ddôl will unveil two new exhibitions at the end of this month.
Malcolm Ryan’s Stilled Moments depicts scenes from everyday life.
The Ynyslas painter said: “I realised long ago that beauty was in life all about me, and my task was to record a little of it. All is so transitory, so soon forgotten”.
Karel Jaspar’s Between Light and Dark is a series of black and white photographs take us along paths into intimate spaces in woodland.
Her photographs record the delicate contacts and encounters that occur when we are close to nature. She says her work “is grounded in intuitive engagement with environment, exploring the dynamic interplay between light and shadow while uncovering visual structures within overlooked or everyday spaces”.
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