New play tackles guilt, masculinity and love
Subscribe newsletter
When Eddie returns to Shropshire, he falls back into his fractious relationship with his father, both skirting around things long left unsaid. Gradually their relationship changes but will they break through and find the new beginning they both need?
Little Bits of Ruined Beauty is described as a darkly comic play examining the subtle shift from cared-for to carer and how dignity and independence are maintained in isolated rural areas.
This new play by Shropshire-raised playwright Tom Wentworth is about guilt, masculinity and, most of all, love.
All performances have integrated captions.
Directed by Nickie Miles Wildin, produced by Pentabus and commissioned and supported by Unlimited, this play celebrates the work of disabled artists and has received funding from Arts Council England.
Suitable for 12 years and up, see Little Bits of Ruined Beauty at Aberystwyth Arts Centre next Wednesday, 12 October, at 7.45pm.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |