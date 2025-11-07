Newcastle Emlyn’s Victorian Night will return on a different day.
Organisers have moved the event to a Friday for “more people in the community to enjoy the launch of the festive season”.
Hosted by town council with new support from the Newcastle Emlyn Traders Group, it takes place on Friday, 28 November, from 4pm-8.30pm.
Stalls will line the streets, high street shops will open late offering refreshments and exclusive offers, additional stalls will be available in the farmers mart with the festive vibe continuing at the Riverside Café, Riverside Health Foods and at local artist Helen Elliot’s art studio.
Sion Corn will be there, local choirs will perform, and at the Christmas village - a new addition this year - features stalls, food vendors and singers.
Community Carols around the Christmas tree at 6pm will be followed by awards for best dressed Victorian, best dressed shop window and best dressed shop keeper judged by town mayor Rhodri Phillips.
A hog roast, fair rides, crafters, coffee, face painters, doughnuts, roast chestnuts, pizza, biscuits, and sweets are available from the usual traders.
Charity horse and carriage rides return, weather dependent, and this year, for the first time, the town anticipates a visit from the reindeers and Mrs Claus.
The reindeers are sponsored by the local town traders group whose Chair, Sascha Docwra, said: "We’re delighted to be able to give back to the community who support us all year, and make our town such a vibrant, friendly and welcoming place for all."
Holy Trinity Church will display an amazing range of decorated trees, offering traditional festive ambiance and refreshments.
St Nicholas Owen Catholic Church will be home to newly formed youth club, Cwb Kaos, and other pop up stalls.
The night concludes with the popular Tractor Run, with proceeds going to the Welsh Air Ambulance and Welsh Cancer Research.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.