A north Wales festival has launched a search to find the most talented young musician in Wales.
Entries are sought for the inaugural competition at the North Wales International Music Festival, which takes place at St Asaph Cathedral from 12-21 September.
They will be vying to be crowned the first Pendine Young Musician of Wales.
Performances will be broadcast on BBC Radio Cymru and the winner will receive £2,000 and the Pendine Trophy, as well as being invited back to perform at next year’s festival.
Entries for the Pendine Young Musician of Wales competition is now open via the festival’s website, www.nwimf.com. The closing date for applications is 5pm on 31 August.
It’s open to all musicians who were born or who are living in Wales or who are Welsh nationals studying abroad.
All musicians must be under the age of 21 on January 1, 2024, to be eligible to compete but there is no minimum age for entry.