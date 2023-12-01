Ceredigion Museum is delighted to present Lighthouse Theatre Company’s A Child’s Christmas in Wales next week.
This wonderful evocation of a child’s delight at the festive season has become famous the world over.
Lighthouse Theatre Company performs at venues across the UK and appears for one night only at the museum in Aberystwyth on Friday, 15 December at 7.30pm.
Adrian Metcalfe and Lighthouse use their unique style to bring new life to the colourful characters of Dylan Thomas’ Swansea childhood.
To commemorate the 75th anniversary of Thomas’ death, Ceredigion Museum sought out this timeless Christmas classic performed as a monologue by award-winning actor Metcalfe.
Events manager Sarah Morton said: “This piece has been “charming audiences, young and old, ever since its publication over half a century ago.”
The evening’s festive entertainment has been described by the press as ‘masterful storytelling’ and ‘perfect festive fare’.
Carrie Canham, curator of Ceredigion Museum said: “We are delighted to invite Adrian back to the museum.
“The Lighthouse Theatre company based in Wales used the museum backdrop to film their Aberystwyth Mon Amour trailer here some seven years ago and the relationship has blossomed.”
This rendition of A Child’s Christmas in Wales is the perfect way to start a Christmas in Wales.
The performance is supported by Arts Council of Wales Noson Allan Scheme – bringing theatre to the community.