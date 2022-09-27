One woman’s heroic actions brought to life
On Wednesday, 12 October, Torch Theatre Company bring their moving production of Angel to Cardigan’s Theatr Mwldan.
The play tells the story of one woman’s brave fight against the biggest threat to her town and its people.
Angel is the legendary story of Rehana. In 2014 Kurdish families were fleeing Kobane to avoid the inevitable ISIS onslaught. Rehana stayed to fight and defend her town. As a sniper she allegedly killed more than 100 ISIS fighters. When her story came out, she became an internet sensation and a symbol of resistance against Islamic State and dubbed the ‘Angel of Kobane’.
Now this legendary story comes to the stage in Henry Naylor’s award-winning play. This is a hard-hitting exploration of Angel’s story, during a time when the themes are still very much relevant and present in modern society.
Angel is suitable for those aged 14 and up. The play contains strong language and distressing scenes that some may find uncomfortable.
Introducing Yasemin Özdemir, a highly skilled physical actress with a passion for stage combat, she was part of the fighting cohort for the action film Lady of Heaven.
Angel is written by Henry Naylor and directed by Peter Doran with set design by Sean Crowley.
