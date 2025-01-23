Opera star Sir Bryn Terfel is urging talented young singers from Gwynedd and Ceredigion to bid for a title that could help them follow in his footsteps to global glory.
The legendary bass baritone said the Pendine International Voice of the Future competition at Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod is “a wonderful opportunity”.
Sir Bryn, from Pantglas, near Penygroes, Gwynedd, will headline the Eisteddfod's closing concert on Sunday, 13 July, in the International Pavilion.
He plans to sing tracks from his latest album, Sea Songs, and will be joined by acclaimed Port Isaac folk group, Fisherman's Friends, and Welsh folk singer Eve Goodman.
The concert will start with the final of this year's Pendine International Voice of the Future competition, a major highlight of the festival since it started in 2013.
The winner will be presented with the Pendine Trophy by Sir Bryn, along with a cheque for £3,000. The runner up will receive £1,000.
The closing date to enter is February 20.
Sir Bryn said: “The Pendine International Voice of the Future competition is a wonderful opportunity for talented young singers to make a mark and it can provide a real launchpad for fledgling careers onto the global stage.
Llangollen Eisteddfod's Artistic Director, Dave Danford, said: "The competition was previously staged during the Choir of the World competition on the Saturday evening but we thought it would be a thrill for the young singers vying for this title and aspiring to reach the same heights as Bryn to appear on the same stage as the opera giant.
"The competition provides a good stepping stone to a professional career for young singers and so far we have received more than a dozen entries from singers for this year's competition from China and Nigeria as well as England and Wales.
"But singers have until Thursday, February 20, to declare their interest and submit their entries. Following the closing date a selection panel will consider the entries and choose the singers who will take part in this year's competition."
The ongoing success of the competition is music to the ears of Pendine Park proprietor Mario Kreft MBE and his wife, Gill, who came up with the idea.
Mr Kreft said: "The standard of the competitors in years past has been absolutely phenomenal and I have no doubt it will be just as incredibly high again this year.
"I wish all the young singers the very best of luck in this year's Pendine International Voice of the Future competition. I don’t envy the task of the selection panel and the adjudicators as the singers are all so extraordinarily accomplished.
“As well has having the opportunity to showcase their talent, added bonus for the competitors this year will be the thrill of appearing on the same stage as Sir Bryn Terfel, a true giant of the opera world.”
The closing date for the Pendine International Voice of the Future competition is 20 February.
For details of how to enter and buying tickets go to https://international-eisteddfod.co.uk/