Operation Julie continues in Aberystwyth this week before going on tour.
Over four decades ago, rural west Wales was at the centre of the greatest drugs bust in history.
The police investigation, Operation Julie, resulted in dozens of arrests and the discovery of LSD worth £100 million.
This spring, the hit musical show of the same name from Theatr na nÓg and Aberystwyth Arts Centre has returned to explore the story from both sides of the drugs divide – the police, and the hippies who settled in Ceredigion hoping to spread their ideals in a changing world.
The original cast and creatives have returned for a limited six-week tour visiting theatres across the country.
The show continues at Aberystwyth Arts Centre until 13 April before touring to The Riverfront Theatre & Arts Centre, Newport (17 to 20 April), The Lyric, Carmarthen (24 to 27 April), Theatr Brycheiniog, Brecon (1 to 4 May), Pontio, Bangor (15-18 May) and the Crewe Lyceum Theatre (22 to 25 May).