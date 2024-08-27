The next wave of artists for this year's festival, taking place from 31 October-2 November, include Canadian singer-songwriter Charlotte Day Wilson, Mercury Prize-nominated Irish folk musician and singer-songwriter Fionn Regan and 25-year-old Ugandan-born, Newcastle-raised Victor Ray, who started out busking, went viral and now performs his own sell-out, headline tours to an ever-expanding fan base. The trio join the line-up at St. Mary's Church alongside Bill Ryder-Jones, Fabiana Palladino, and Georgia Ruth.