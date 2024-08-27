New artists have been announced for Other Voices Cardigan.
The next wave of artists for this year's festival, taking place from 31 October-2 November, include Canadian singer-songwriter Charlotte Day Wilson, Mercury Prize-nominated Irish folk musician and singer-songwriter Fionn Regan and 25-year-old Ugandan-born, Newcastle-raised Victor Ray, who started out busking, went viral and now performs his own sell-out, headline tours to an ever-expanding fan base. The trio join the line-up at St. Mary's Church alongside Bill Ryder-Jones, Fabiana Palladino, and Georgia Ruth.
These intimate performances will be live-streamed worldwide via Other Voices' YouTube channel and social platforms, so everyone can experience the magic.
The final list of artists set to hit the Music Trail are: ADJUA, Big Sleep, Chubby Cat, Cynefin, David Kitt, Don Leisure, DUG, em koko, Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin, Fears, Filmore!, Gillie, girlfriend., Lila Zing, Lleuwen, Megan Nic Ruairí, Melin Melyn, M(h)aol, Minas, Morgana, Mohammad Syfkhan, Mr Phormula, New Jackson, Niamh Bury, Niques, OLIVE HATAKE, Otto Aday, PARCS, People & Other Diseases, Phil Kieran, Po Griff, Rona Mac, Sage Todz, Search Results, Skunkadelic, Slate, Tara Bandito, The Family Battenberg, The Fully Automatic Model, The Gentle Good, Tiny Leaves, and Virgins.
The Clebran sessions return to Mwldan, where leading speakers and thinkers come together to share ideas, provoke conversation and explore fresh perspectives on some of the most pertinent issues of our times, accompanied by one-off performances.
Added to this line-up are Séan McCabe, Head of Climate Justice and Sustainability for Bohemian Football Club in Dublin (the first role of its kind in world football), who will be joining “You’ll Never Walk Alone” Football Beyond the Pitch.
Presenter Makeba Nicholls hosts the panel Now Playing: The Artists Shaping the New Sounds of Ireland and Wales.
Brand new for Other Voices Cardigan this year is Clebran on the Trail, a chance to hear from musicians playing at the festival and finding out what drives their music and what their music drives.
Clebran on the Trail sessions are in Bethania Chapel and Vestry. A Music Trail wristband gives access to those events, subject to capacity.