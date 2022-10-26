Other Voices Festival continues
Photo by Lennon Gregory
Subscribe newsletter
The Other Voices Festival in Cardigan continues.
Among those appearing at the festival are alt-pop superstar and creative visionary mauvey, who has come all the way from Canada to play an exclusive set of tracks from their upcoming Before The Album EP, which drops today, 4 November.
South-London neo-soul queen Poppy Ajudha is another confirmed act. Following on from the release of her debut record, The Power In Us, earlier this year, she brings her eloquent genre-fluid blend of jazz, R&B, soul, rock and pop to Cardigan for what’s set to be a dazzling performance from one of the brightest voices on the scene.
These incredible artists complete the St Mary’s Church line-up alongside Mercury Prize nominee Gwenno, Celtic pioneers Catrin Finch & Aoife Ní Bhriain, Welsh drill artist Sage Todz, indie-pop superstar Stella Donnelly and the brilliant Band Pres Llareggub.
This year also sees the return of the Other Voices Cardigan Music Trail which will take place in multiple venues around Cardigan, with over 80 performances across the town between 3 and 5 November.
The full Music Trail schedule is available online at othervoices.ie
Hosted by Huw Stephens all the incredible headline church performances will take place in front of a public audience, and will also be streamed globally for free via Other Voices’ YouTube and socials on 4 and 5 November, and live to the big screen at Mwldan in Cardigan.
The festival is presented in partnership between South Wind Blows, Mwldan and Triongl.
In addition to its inspirational programme of live music, Other Voices Cardigan will also present Clebran, a compelling and provocative curated series of discussion events that will explore and celebrate the enduring cultural ties between Ireland and Wales, and featuring artists, journalists, creatives and politicians sparking enriching, lively conversations about how we perceive our world, language and culture.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |