A painting dedicated to the late R S Thomas is to be hung at the poet's last church.
The triptych by internationally acclaimed artist Terry Duffy will be installed above the altar of St Hywyn’s Church in Aberdaron, where the poet, Nobel Prize nominee and reverend, R S Thomas served in his final years.
The trio of paintings were inspired by Thomas’ poetry and themes of the ‘Abyss’.
R S Thomas (1913 - 2000) is described as one of Wales’ most significant poets and is known for his stark and powerful verse exploring faith, nature and Welsh identity.
Terry Duffy, known for his large-scale emotive paintings exploring cultural history, reconciliation and identity, was originally commissioned to make the triptych in commemoration of the poet in 2001 at the Welsh Academy in Cardiff - the piece has since toured across the UK, including a showing at the Walker Art Gallery in Liverpool.
As part of the 11th annual festival of Poetry and Arts celebrating R S Thomas and M E Eldridge, painter Duffy will present an exclusive talk on his artwork.
The talk will explore the inspiration behind the triptych and the intersection of poetry, art and philosophy, hosted at the church on Friday 13 June, from 12.15pm-1pm.
The festival will span from 12-15 June, featuring a rich programme of poetry readings, musical performances, meditations, walks, discussions and a book sale, celebrating RS Thomas’s literary legacy and the wider themes of science, theology, and creation.
The festival, aimed at art enthusiasts, poetry lovers, cultural scholars, and those interested in the profound artistic and philosophical questions raised by RS Thomas’s work, will be hosted across different venues in Aberdaron and Pwllheli.
For more information on the Poetry and Arts Festival, visit the website - https://rsthomaspoetry.co.uk/2025-programme/