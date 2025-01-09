PANTOMIME season will return to Theatr Felinfach at the end of January with a performance of Alice in Wonderland.
The pantomime will be performed on 31 January at 7.30pm and two shows on Saturday, 1 February, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, by the Little Mill Players.
Describing this year's performance of Alice in Wonderland by Ben Crocker, the theatre says: "Fall headlong down the rabbit hole and join us for this fun filled romp through Wonderland. Will Alice save the day, or will the Wrong Red Queen finally rule?
"Expect to meet a gallery of Lewis Carroll's wonderful characters in this imaginative, high-octane adventure, with songs galore, a bucket load of laughs and lot of rabbits!"