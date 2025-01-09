An orchestral performance that was forced to postpone due to Storm Darragh will return to Aberystwyth.
Philomusica was forced to cancel its Aberystwyth performance on 7 December, but the orchestra has managed to re-schedule its concert to Sunday, 26 January, in the Great Hall, Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
Unfortunately, they not be able to perform the Prokofiev Violi Concerto No 2 with Violinist Eleanor Corr.
They said: "We hope we will see Eleanor in the future. In it’s place we are taking advantage of the afternoon concert time to perform Ceffyl y Sêr, a children’s piece written by Gareth Glyn and Mererid Hopwood."
It will be narrated by Ffion Wyn Bowen with animation by Rosie miles and Rhys Bevan Jones.