On Saturday, 17 June, Mwldan will host a local history talk by Glen Johnson, where he’ll be showing photographs of Cardigan town from 1858 to the present day.
Discover the changing faces and places that make Cardigan special, the talk will mix history and nostalgia with an opportunity to choose what images you want to see. Many of the photographs have never before been seen by the general public.
As well as being a Trustee of Cardigan Castle, Glen has written seven books on local history, countless newspaper and magazine articles and has lectured widely on the history of the area for 30 years.
The talk will begin at 2pm.