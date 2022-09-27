Photography feast returns
Thursday 6th October 2022 7:15 am
(© Matt Black / Magnum Photos. All rights reserved )
The Eye Festival returns to Aberystwyth Arts Centre this weekend.
From Friday, 7 October, a mix of talent working in different genres of photography as EYE Festival speakers will be on hand, so there’s sure to be something of interest for everyone.
Speakers include magnum photographer, Matt Black, documentary photographers, Anita Corbin, Jeremy Sutton-Hibbert and Melanie Friend, fashion/celebrity photographer Violeta Sofia and photojournalists Andrew Testa and Glenn Edwards.
On Saturday evening (6pm to 7.30pm) there will be a screening of the documentary film Koudelka Shooting Holy Land by Gilad Baram (2015, 72 mins).
See the arts centre’s website for more information.
