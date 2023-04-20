Angry Snatch: A Reclamation Job in 15 Rounds comes to Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Thursday (1pm and 7.30pm) and Friday (7.30pm), 27 and 28 April.
Described as a provocative and captivating piece of physical theatre set in a boxing ring, this piece tells the story of reclamation and recovery from intimate partner abuse.
The story is told with compassion and insight by a solo artist with lived experience, mapping in real time the traumatic effects of controlling and coercive behaviour and moving through the healing process.
A cutting edge interrogation of the legacy of abuse and a window into understanding who we become as a result.
A profound and powerful piece of work performed, written and devised by Frankie Walker, a multidisciplinary performing artist, in collaboration with Meg Fenwick and Cai Tomos: funded by Arts Council Wales and supported by Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
Although this performance tackles coercive control and domestic abuse you will not see any depictions of violence.
People who have lived experience can access free tickets for these performances by calling the box office and asking for a £0 ticket on 01970 623232.