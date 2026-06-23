Over 2,500 people descended on a field in coastal Pembrokeshire last weekend to attend a festival often compared to Glastonbury in its early days.
Unearthed Festival in Pembrokeshire has made a name for itself as small but mighty, filling the gap as Glastonbury takes its fallow year this 2026 by platforming some of the best talent Wales has to offer.
Festival culture is changing in the UK, and festival-goers are increasingly shifting their attention from the largest stages to smaller gatherings and back towards grassroots culture.
On the far western edge of Pembrokeshire, Unearthed Festival has been occupying this space for 14 years.
Founded in 2012 in a single Pembrokeshire field, Unearthed has resisted the two pressures that have closed dozens of UK independents in the last five years: rapid growth and corporate backing. It now ranks among the country's most respected small-scale festivals, with a record of championing independent artists, Welsh musicians and grassroots facilitators outside the mainstream circuit.
Its 2026 edition from 19–21 June headlined Mercury Prize-winner Roni Size, Welsh cult rap collective Goldie Lookin Chain, London's eight-piece The Herbaliser Band, conscious reggae outfit League of Rebelz and live electronic duo Omega Nebula, alongside more than 30 West Wales artists.
Festival co-founder Tim Reese said: "Unearthed has never been about expanding our footprint. It's been about staying close to what made festivals worth going to in the first place — community, music, conversation, and a piece of land we look after. In a year without Glastonbury, more people are looking for that, and we're glad to hold space for it."
UK independent festivals are disappearing at an alarming rate, with rising production costs, licensing and large-scale competition reshaping the landscape.
Those that endure tend to do so through strong local roots.
Unearthed's economic footprint sits almost entirely within rural West Wales — local crew, traders and suppliers — making it as much a regional cultural institution as a music event.
Comparisons to early Glastonbury come up often among long-time attendees: a temporary village rather than a stadium production, ceremony alongside performance, and a sense that the audience is part of what's being made
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