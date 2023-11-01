On Sunday, 12 November, Mwldan in Cardigan invites you to an evening of modern Polish music, klezmer, contemporary jazz and chamber classical music courtesy of the band Kroke.
Polish trio Kroke (Yiddish for Kraków) perform a ‘best of’ the band’s most popular songs from a stunning 30-year career.
Formed in 1992 by three graduates of the Academy of Music in Kraków, Kroke were initially associated with Klezmer music with strong Balkan influences.
Nowadays heavily influenced by jazz, contemporary and ethnic music imbued with their own stunning improvisations, the trio have honed a totally unique style which has attracted attention from renowned artists and audiences the world over, including Nigel Kennedy, Steven Spielberg and Peter Gabriel.