Forced to postpone his original date through illness, Will Young’s concert finally came to Aberystwyth Arts Centre on 13 December.
Northampton singer songwriter Maddox Jones provided good support in the first half, playing original tracks from his albums, and then it was time for the main event.
Will and his fabulous keyboard player, Christian took to the Great Hall stage to perform songs such as ‘Elizabeth Taylor’, ‘Light My Fire’ and ‘Evergreen’. I was worried one of my favourites, ‘Leave right now’, was only going to feature as part of a medley, but it made a welcome return in the encore.
We were only aware of the encore when Will announced it. “We’ve entered the encore stage now. Christian and I can’t be bothered walking off stage and coming back on,” he joked.
That cheeky attitude sums up the evening’s atmosphere, as Will swore a bit and bantered with the audience between songs, and everyone seemed suitably entertained.
Review by Julie McNicholls Vale