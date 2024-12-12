Tongue'n'Groove have delighted audiences for over a decade but as the time has come for founding guitarist Graham to retire from gigging, the popular Aberystwyth band members have decided this will be their last gig.
Singer Beth Bennett said: “We have been overwhelmed by the joy, support and love that the audiences and generous music community in Aberystwyth have shown us over the years.
“We've enjoyed many memorable gigs all over the town and had some hysterical times.
“Who knows what the future will bring for us all musically, but for now, it's farewell to Faberyswyth from us.”
Tongue and Grove play their last ever gig at Ceredigion Museum on 21 December, alongside DJ Badly.
Museum Curator Carrie Canham said. “We are delighted and so sad all in the same moment.
“Thank you Tongue and Groove for choosing the Coliseum for your last gig in Aberystwyth.
“We feel honoured and hope we do you proud.”