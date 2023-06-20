This Saturday, popular bands Gwilym, Dienw and Eadyth will play live at Galeri Caernarfon.
Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets are £8 each before rising to £11 on the night.
As part of an exciting partnership with Clwb Ifor Bach, Galeri are delighted to welcome Gwilym back to their stage.
“Gwilym is one of Wales’ busiest bands, and with new music on the horizon, we are extremely excited to see one of Wales’ most popular bands live before their busy summer of gigs,” said Naomi Saunders, creative director at Galeri Caernarfon.