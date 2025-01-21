An eccentric author from Gwynedd hopes 2025 will prove to be another year in which he can achieve all of his ambitious plans for promoting his book-writing and unusual lifestyle.
Mike Leaver from Porthmadog is becoming very well-known, not just for his eccentric lifestyle living off-grid in a lorry, but also for his growing literary achievements.
But, as ever, Mike, and his agent Ian Spindley, who lives in Criccieth, say they can only achieve their four key aims with the continued support of so many friends, readers, and business acquaintances they have gathered since they started on this journey together in 2021.
Firstly, the pair are just putting the finishing touches to the manuscript editing for Mike's fourth saga novel (his sixth book in total).
This book is described as being an even more epic and unconventional tale than his three other successful works of fiction, but it is also based on real people and events.
With luck, their publishers The Book Guild Ltd will accept it for publication, then print and promote it later this year.
Secondly, they will obviously continue to promote his three existing novels and two life stories, following the successful launch of his second autobiography 'English, Solitaire, Cowboy, Cuckoo' in Porthmadog, attended by MP Liz Saville Roberts, and in Tywyn and Machynlleth last autumn.
This year they have big bookshop events pencilled in for Aberystwyth, Ludlow and Worcester, as well as promoting his website www.mikeleaverauthor.co.uk more widely.
Thirdly, they have just released a fun video to encourage more people, especially of mature years, to try one of Mike's favourite outdoor adventure hobbies. In 'The Abyss', Mike and Ian venture down and around an old mine working near Porthmadog. This includes him crossing a narrow beam above a bottomless chasm, where any failure could be catastrophic!
Last year they bought an action camera, and a local film-maker has also shot footage to professionally edit the video. Thanks to author friend Sid Stephenson of Films@No2 in Criccieth for his amazing video editing/production!
Mike has featured potholing (underground caving) as an interest in two of his other books; his first autobiography 'Yeti Seeks Mate' (a general life story) and his first novel 'Nork From Nowhere'. In ‘English, Solitaire, Cowboy, Cuckoo' he aims to encourage average hill walkers on low budgets to explore less well-known outdoor locations, to take their own route safely to their destination, and maybe try new activities such as potholing or sailing.
Fourthly and finally, Mike is happy to continue organising – and hopefully growing – Porthmadog Chess Club, which he successfully launched last year. Open to all levels with free meetings on the third Thursday evening of each month at the town library, it aims to form a team to play friendlies around Gwynedd.
So, another busy year ahead – particularly as Mike lives totally off-grid with no modern conveniences in a static lorry in Porthmadog, and Ian also works part-time (through his agency Sustain Media) with another author, as well as being a full-time local handyman!