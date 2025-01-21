Mike has featured potholing (underground caving) as an interest in two of his other books; his first autobiography 'Yeti Seeks Mate' (a general life story) and his first novel 'Nork From Nowhere'. In ‘English, Solitaire, Cowboy, Cuckoo' he aims to encourage average hill walkers on low budgets to explore less well-known outdoor locations, to take their own route safely to their destination, and maybe try new activities such as potholing or sailing.