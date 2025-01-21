Gwynedd police are increasing patrols in the Maesincla, Caernarfon following a report of an unknown man entering an elderly person’s home.
Police were called to an address on Maes Gwynedd shortly after 9.30am on 19 January .
A 39-year-old local man was quickly identified and arrested on suspicion of burglary. He has since been bailed with conditions not to attend the area.
Temporary District Inspector Andrew Davies said: “We have increased our presence in the area for reassurance purposes whilst our investigations are ongoing.”
He urged residents to lock windows and doors are locked, even when you at home.
Anybody with information about the incident should contact us quoting reference 25000049246.
Anyone who witnesses suspicious behaviour in the area, should also contact police.