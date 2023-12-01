The postponed production of Vanity Fair finally makes its way to the Aberystwyth Arts Centre stage this week.
The story starts in London, on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo (1815) and follows the lives of the main characters over the next ten years.
They face love, betrayal, success, failure, marriage, war, happiness and disappointment. It is bursting with lively characters – from the iconic Becky Sharp, a poor girl making her way in a glamorous, dangerous world – to the sound, reliable William Dobbin, destined, to see another man, George Osborne marry the woman of his dreams, the quiet, but determined, Amelia Sedley.
We also meet the shameless Sir Pitt Crawley and the haughty, Lord Steyne, who sets out to seduce Becky. How does it all work out? Does Becky get to the top? What does Lord Steyne do when he clocks that Becky is using him? And what does Becky’s husband, Rawdon Crawley do? Is Dobbin successful in love? Who does Amelia really love?
This new adaptation, by Richard Hogger and Tom O’Malley, turns a terrifically enjoyable novel into a fast moving, entertaining journey, brought to life by the skills of the community actors and technical team at the arts centre.
Richard and Tom’s previous arts centre credits include, Mr Mayhew’s London and Dot and Billy.
Vanity Fair was originally scheduled for performance in April but was postponed in response to the tragic loss of much-loved technical manager Nick Bache, which occurred two days before the first show.
See Vanity Fair this Thursday, 7 and Friday, 8 December 7.30pm.