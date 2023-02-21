On Wednesday, 1 March at 7.30pm, Mwldan will welcome one of the world’s most prolific fiddle groups, Blazin’ Fiddles to their venue for a night of incredible music.
The talented group formed for a one-off tour of the Scottish Highlands in 1999 and are still raising roofs far and wide well over two decades later.
Encompassing a rare and virtuosic selection of the fiddle’s diverse Highland and island voices, with ensemble and solo-led sets both backed by powerhouse guitar and piano, the Blazers pack all the power, passion and sensitivity of Scotland’s traditional music, into a single show. The four-fiddle frontline of Inverness’ Bruce MacGregor, Shetlander Jenna Reid, Nairn’s Rua Macmillan, and Orkney’s Kristan Harvey ignites atop second-to-none accompaniment from Anna Massie and Angus Lyon.
Whatever the hall – whether of the Highland village or Royal Albert variety – they’ll turn it into the liveliest and warmest of hootenannies, setting the hearts of their audience alight.
Multiple winners of Scotland’s Folk Band of the Year – most recently in 2019 – the six-piece have long been one of the country’s foremost and most recognisable folk groups, touring far beyond their deep northern roots.