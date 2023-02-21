The next title to feature in Theatr Mwldan Film Society’s exciting programme will be Utama, ‘a powerful and cautionary tale of survival’ and a stunning debut from Bolivian filmmaker Alejandro Loayza Grisi.
This slow and beautiful-looking drama is set high on the Andean plateau. In the arid Bolivian highlands, Utama (12A) follows an elderly Quechua couple who have been living the same daily routine for years.
When an uncommonly long drought threatens their entire way of life, Virginio and Sisa must decide whether to stay and maintain their traditional lifestyle or admit defeat and move in with family members in the city.
When their grandson arrives with news it brings their predicament into sharp focus as they confront climate change, the value of tradition, and the meaning of life.
This visually jaw-dropping debut feature by photographer- turned filmmaker Alejandro Loayza Grisi is shot by award-winning cinematographer Barbara Alvarez.
See Utama on Sunday, 26 February at 6.30pm.