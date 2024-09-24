A woman from Pwllheli has released a new poetry collection and will read extracts from it at a museum in Gwynedd.
Mary Robinson’s new collection is called ‘Cynefin’.
The title reflects Mary Robinson the deep sense of belonging she has in that part of north Wales.
‘Cynefin’ has a sense of belonging, of being rooted in a place – in its people, language, history, geography, ecology, culture, everything that gives the place its individual character.
It is the product of the mind and the imagination. It is a universal human experience, a place of both longing and belonging.
Mary will be reading from the collection at the Amgueddfa Forwrol Llyn Maritime Museum in Nefyn on Thursday, 3 October at 3.30pm.
There will be no charge to attend the event, but the museum would appreciate a donation to keep their collection free and accessible for future generations.
The official publication date of ‘Cynefin’ (ISBN 978-0-9556860-8-5) is 1 October.