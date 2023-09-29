Lampeter Music Club launch their new season of concerts with the popular Mavron Quartet on Thursday, 12 October.
The concerts will take place in the Old Hall at the university.
Since 2002, Mavron Quartet has fused artistic excellence with a passion for innovative outreach, inspiring audiences and engaging communities.
In 2004, the quartet was appointed Junior Fellows in Chamber Music at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.
The quartet’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of its art sees it at the forefront of an exciting chamber music revival in Wales, and in 2010 it became the first ever Ensemble in Residence at St David’s Hall, the National Concert Hall of Wales.
The Mavron Quartet is passionate about working within communities, making live music accessible to all. This regular charitable work includes representing the CAVATINA Chamber Music Trust in Wales since 2003, through which young people are introduced to chamber music, inspiring the growth of musical appreciation and keeping the genre alive.
Additionally, the quartet worked with Live Music Now Cymru to bring the joy of chamber music to disadvantaged communities.
The concert in Lampeter will include Felix Mendelssohn’s String Quartet No 6, Caroline Shaw’s Entr’acte and Antonin Dvorak’s American Quartet.