Aberystwyth Arts Centre has launched ticket sales for their summer season show, Calendar Girls the musical.
When Annie’s husband John dies from leukaemia, her friend Chris and 10 members of the local Women’s Institute band together in an effort to raise money to purchase a new, comfortable sofa for the hospital visitor’s lounge. Their plan? Create a calendar of pictures of themselves doing traditional WI activities in the nude!
The award-winning musical by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth is packed with songs, laughs, and moments that will tug at your heartstrings. It's a joyous musical celebration of how a group of ordinary ladies achieved something extraordinary.
This professional production, directed by Richard Cheshire, opens on 7 August.
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