On Friday, 2 June at 7pm, Cardigan’s Mwldan is thrilled to be hosting a special evening of music and conversation with Bob Harris OBE and Martyn Joseph.
‘Whispering’ Bob Harris needs no introduction. A legendary broadcaster, writer and presenter who has guided the soundtrack of millions over a career spanning the best part of 50 years, he has established a worldwide reputation as one of the most trusted and influential broadcasters of his generation.
Bob and award-winning Welsh singer songwriter Martyn have been friends for many years.
This show sees them on stage together for an evening of conversation and music.