Aberystwyth-based theatre company Arad Goch has announced that Rala Rwdins and her friends will be returning to stages all over Wales for the summer of 2024!
Cerdyn Post o Wlad y Rwla (A Postcard from the Land of Rwla) by Angharad Tomos will be available to watch in 16 of Wales’ theatres between May and July next year.
Every summer Arad Goch tours extensively across Wales with a production for primary school children and families.
This year, Jemima – a new play for children aged seven and up – toured the country, but next year the company will be returning to an Arad Goch classic for those aged three and older.
Rala Rwdins productions have been an important part of the company’s work since the very beginning. Rala Rwdins and her friends have successfully gone from page to stage and to the small screen, and generations of children have grown up with the characters.
In 2024 a new generation of children will be able to see these iconic Welsh characters back on Wales’ stages – the perfect opportunity for a school trip to the theatre or an outing for the family.
Come and meet Rala Rwdins, Rwdlan, Dewin Doeth, Dewin Dwl, Llipryn Llwyd, Strempan - not forgetting Mursen the cat!
Come and join the characters as they embark on their holidays.
And as always with this gang, there will be a lot of tricks, singing and laughing!
The tour will take in theatres in Ceredigion – Theatr Felinfach, 21 May, 10am and 1pm; Aberystwyth Arts Centre, 4 June, 10am and 1pm; and Mwldan, Cardigan, 6 June, 10am – and in Gwynedd – Pontio, Bangor, 17 June, 1pm, 18 June, 10am and 1pm, and 19 June, 10am; and Neuadd Dwyfor, Pwllheli, 20 June, 10am and 1pm.