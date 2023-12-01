The UPBEAT Christmas party returns at Small World Theatre in Cardigan on Friday, 15 December.
The night will star one of the best, bonafide UK reggae bands on the scene, Friendly Fire Band, and renowned dub and reggae DJ Miss Mitten.
Friendly Fire Band is an exciting, reggae outfit hailing from the traditional reggae capital, Birmingham. Composed of an international line-up of musicians, they will comfortably juggle traditional Roots, Dancehall and One Drop riddims. They have recorded collaborations with the cream of UK reggae artists and enjoyed radio and sound system plays around the world.
DJ Miss Mitten returns to her tribe in Wales from her far-flung corner of the Southwest Algarve, with a great selection of tunes inspired by her love of dub and old-style sound system culture.
She’s also showing her collage artwork in The Seagull gallery, Cardigan this month.
Catch up with her at the exhibition closing party on 15 December from 4pm to 8pm, before doors open at Small World Theatre for an amazing, bouncy Christmas party.
After the sell-out success of UPBEAT 2022, book your tickets soon.