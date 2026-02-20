An education watchdog’s annual report has warned that “ongoing weaknesses in literacy, teaching quality and leadership” is limiting progress for too many learners in Wales.
Estyn said that its Chief Inspector’s Annual Report “recognises examples of strong practice” it warns that “ongoing weaknesses in literacy, teaching quality and leadership, particularly in secondary schools, limit progress for too many learners.”
“Drawing on inspection evidence from across schools, colleges, training providers and wider education services during 2024–2025, the report finds that although there are many strengths, the system as a whole has not yet worked cohesively enough to secure consistently high-quality teaching and learning,” Estyn said.
The report highlights long-standing challenges, including inconsistency in leadership and self-evaluation, problems with recruitment, uneven access to high-quality professional learning for teachers, and weaknesses in the development of skills such as reading, mathematics and digital competence.
Owen Evans, Chief Inspector, said: “This year’s report certainly points to grounds for optimism.
“Ongoing reform to curriculum, the new School Improvement Programme (SIP), the establishment of Adnodd and Dysgu, and the first fully operational year of Medr – provide opportunities to strengthen coherence across the system.
“We are however, acutely aware of the increasing pressures on providers, including financial, growing numbers of learners educated other than at school and rising demand for specialist provision.
“The concerns around levels of literacy and teaching quality across Wales remain and without a sharper and more sustained focus in these areas, too many learners will continue to fall short of their potential.
“I’m proud to include the innovation and strong practice we have seen across Wales and am optimistic that we can build on these strong foundations, however decisive action is needed to address systemic weaknesses.
“We will continue to play our part by highlighting best practice, challenging underperformance and supporting improvement.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.