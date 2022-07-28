REVIEW: Lost in Music at Cardigan Castle
Subscribe newsletter
IT was great to get back in the castle at Cardigan for some live music on Friday, 15 July.
The act on stage was Lost in Music, made up of five phenomenal singers and a brilliant band.
Sporting a blue sequin jumpsuit I got in to the seventies spirit and disco danced the night away to hit after hit. No, I will not share any videos of said sequined sight!
For approximately two hours we were treated to hits from Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge, Chic and more.
A highlight of the evening was when the man next to me, a total stranger, heard the opening strains of a song and turned to me with a look of pure delight on his face. “It’s On the Radio! Yes!” he exclaimed with glee.
After the last two-and-a-half years it was great to see a crowd of people singing and dancing the night away, and I can’t wait to return to the castle tomorrow night (Friday, 29 July) for Radio GaGa and more of the same. A spectacular setting, wonderful weather and an amazing atmosphere made this a night to remember.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |