REVIEW: Lost in Music at Cardigan Castle

By Julie McNicholls Vale   |   Deputy news editor   |
Thursday 28th July 2022 3:30 pm
@JulieCambrian
[email protected]
Share
Lost in Music
(Lost in Music )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

IT was great to get back in the castle at Cardigan for some live music on Friday, 15 July.

The act on stage was Lost in Music, made up of five phenomenal singers and a brilliant band.

Sporting a blue sequin jumpsuit I got in to the seventies spirit and disco danced the night away to hit after hit. No, I will not share any videos of said sequined sight!

For approximately two hours we were treated to hits from Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge, Chic and more.

A highlight of the evening was when the man next to me, a total stranger, heard the opening strains of a song and turned to me with a look of pure delight on his face. “It’s On the Radio! Yes!” he exclaimed with glee.

After the last two-and-a-half years it was great to see a crowd of people singing and dancing the night away, and I can’t wait to return to the castle tomorrow night (Friday, 29 July) for Radio GaGa and more of the same. A spectacular setting, wonderful weather and an amazing atmosphere made this a night to remember.

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

Cardigan
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0