Pianist Iwan Llewelyn-Jones will play at Rhosygilwn as part of the Fishguard Festival of Music.
The music of Chopin Debussy, Ravel, Listz and more can be heard on Friday, 18 August, at 7.30pm at the venue near Cilgerran.
The concert is one of a number of festival concerts to be held at the Cilgerran venue. On Thursday, 24 August, the Welsh National Opera Chamber Ensemble directed by David Adams, with soprano Elizabeth Atherton, will take to the stage.
Wednesday, 30 August, also at 7.30pm, sees Andrew Matthes-Owen (piano), Claire Booth (Sopranos), Nicky Spence (tenor) perform at Rhosygilwen.
The venue will also host its own Proms event featuring the music of Beethoven on Saturday, 26 August (7.30pm).