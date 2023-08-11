The Cardigan River & Food Festival will return next weekend for its 23rd year.
The festival, which will run from 10am on Saturday, 19 August, attracts around 6,000 visitors annually and has grown over the years.
The festival is centrally located at Quay Street car park, which includes a large marquee surrounded by street food stalls and cocktail bars, adjacent to the river, with seating provided for up to 100 people and a fully equipped stage.
The upper-level Food Market features a wide range of stalls selling exclusively Welsh produced food and drink and some local crafts.
On the River Teifi, the festival showcases boat trips, RNLI demonstrations, professional paddle boarding and water-based spectacles.
The organisers said: “The festival continues to grow and diversify.
“It draws interest from an increasing number of new businesses that focus on sustainability, nutrition and local produce, and for many traders this event provides crucial income.
“They give feedback on its distinctly welcoming atmosphere and say that it is the highlight of their festival year. Many exhibitors have returned annually since the festival’s inception in 1999.”