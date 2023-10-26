Welsh indie-roots six-piece Rusty Shackle have been tearing up stages around the globe since 2010 and now Mwldan is thrilled to welcome them to Cardigan on Saturday, 4 November (8pm).
Brandishing their distinct folk-roots sound armed with an electrifying mix of rampant fiddle, slick guitars, hooky mandolins and banjos melodies underpinned by tight pulsating drums and bass, they really are a force to be reckoned with.
The band have built up a devoted fan base with their captivating feel good live shows, winning the Wales’ Folk Favourite award at the Welsh Folk Awards 2023.
Their latest album, Under a Bloodshot Moon, stormed the Official UK Folk Albums Chart straight in at number two with no label backing, highlighting the support of their dedicated fan base.
Rusty Shackle deliver excitement every time they step on stage and give everything they have to steal your heart with their music.
This is a part standing/part seated event.