Dynamix Performing Arts perform ‘Guys and Dolls’ at the iconic Oak Hall in Rhosygilwen.
The musical follows gambler Nathan Detroit as he attempts to set up the biggest card game in town. Meanwhile his long suffering fiancée, Miss Adelaide, dreams of a quiet life. The stakes get even higher when high roller Sky Masterson takes a bet to win the heart of pure missionary, Sarah Brown.
With songs including ‘Luck Be a Lady’ and ‘Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat’, see the talented cast of young performers bring this timeless classic to life.
See the stars of the future and support your local performing arts school on Sunday, 28 June at 12pm, 3pm and 6pm.
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