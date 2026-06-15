Do you think you could get away with murder? According to serial killer and psychopathy expert Cheish Merryweather (as seen and heard on BBC), many people do.
A new true crime tour, ‘Murder:Staged’ is coming to Barmouth, uncovering the phenomenon of staged murders. Appearing at The Dragon Theatre, Barmouth this Friday, 19 June at 7.30pm, Cheish said: "The 'CSI effect' has created a new type of killer – one that is forensically aware and is out to mislead an investigation.
“'Murder:Staged' will explore the lies embedded in the crime scene with crime scene walk-throughs.”
On every stop of the tour, audiences will take in personality quizzes designed to measure the collective psychopathic traits present in the room and give a good indication of local levels.
Cheish said: “The live psychopath test is a great way to find out who we really should be keeping a close eye on. Every audience will create their town’s score - so whether Barmouth will turn out to be the most psychopathic remains to be seen.”
This two-hour talk includes in-depth forensics, reconstructed real-life crime scene walk-throughs and a deep dive into the most shocking cases. This is an unmissable evening for any true crime fan.
Running time: 120 minutes (+ 20 minute interval).
Age recommendation, 16-plus.
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