THE Hornettes Christmas Cracker is back!
Due to popular demand, the group return to Ceredigion Museum for a night of festive fun with Ric Lloyd on keyboard and the promise of one or two special guests.
Thanks to the pandemic, the Motown group’s last performance there was in December 2019, but they are no strangers to the museum stage having previously performed at the venue’s private parties, as well as presenting their own Summer Spectacular show there in 2018. The group also headlined Stephen Fearn’s Steampunk festival when it last took place there.
The Hornettes are excited to be back at the museum and hope their show will get everyone in the mood for Christmas.
“We can’t wait to return to Ceredigion Museum for the first time since 2019,” the Hornettes said.
“It’s such a spectacular venue and it holds a very special place in our hearts.
“The staff are fantastic and the audiences have been brilliant.
“We look forward to having our staff Christmas party with everyone and to spreading some cheer after what has been a difficult couple of years for everyone.”
Expect the usual sequin dresses, beehive wigs and horns along with some festive attire and seasonal songs.
And there will be hits from the 60s and 70s from artists including Dusty Springfield, The Supremes, Four Tops, Lulu, Martha and the Vandellas, The Crystals, Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye and many, many more.
See The Hornettes at Ceredigion Museum on Thursday, 15 December at 7.30pm for a night of festive fun. Put on your dancing shoes and get in the Christmas spirit!
Book now to get the early bird offer (until this Saturday, 3 December) of £13. Tickets cost £16 after that and on the door. Visit shorturl.at/pvzHW or call 01970 633088 to book.