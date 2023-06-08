Pwllheli’s Neuadd Dwyfor presents a play and a player next week, with Arad Goch’s Jemima hitting the stage on 21 and 22 June and rugby’s Shane Williams on 23 June.
On Wednesday at 1pm and Thursday at 10am, Aberystwyth’s Arad Goch perform their latest production.
Jemima is a new show about one of the most important women in Welsh history – Jemima Nicholas.
History, music, a little mischief and a lot of fun combine to put the spotlight on this Welsh hero from Pembrokeshire.
The show is suitable for children aged seven and up.
On Friday, 23 June at 7.30pm, there’s An Evening with Shane Williams.
The legendary Welsh rugby player will share the extraordinary secrets of his illustrious career with Phyl Harries and Ieuan Rhys when he takes to the stage for this intimate and revealing evening.
Shane was a Welsh rugby union player most famous for his long and successful tenure as a wing for the Ospreys and the Wales national team.
In 2008, he was selected as the World Rugby Player of the Year and since his retirement from international rugby in 2012; he has worked as a presenter on S4C and as a pundit on BBC, ITV and Channel 4. He was also inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame in 2016.
This is great evening for fans of Welsh rugby and a chance to get up close and personal with Shane, as he lifts the lid on life on and off the pitch. It also includes a Q&A, so if you have a burning question to put to Shane, now is your chance!