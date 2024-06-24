Barmouth’s Dragon Theatre welcome Our Star Theatre Company on 6 July for an elementary evening with Sherlock Holmes.
The theatre company will present their acclaimed comedy, ‘Sherlock’s Excellent Adventure’, following sell-out runs at Brighton and Edinburgh Fringes and three UK-wide tours.
Follow Sherlock Holmes and his incomparable sidekick Dr John Watson on this riveting, hitherto unpublished case.
Damsel in distress Lucy Matravers engages Arthur Conan Doyle's famous sleuth Holmes and his partner Watson to resolve a dispute over a family will. Little do they know that this small case brings Holmes straight into the clutches of his arch enemy, James Moriarty!
This riotous spoof is taken on by four actors, minimal furnishings and a ton of fun, and was described by The Reviews Hub at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022 as: "A wacky farcical adventure, which had the audience laughing and delighting in moments of silliness".
See the show on Saturday, 6 July at 7.30pm. Tickets £15 (£10 Students - with ID)