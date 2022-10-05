Show revisits family farm 20 years after documentary
A special edition of Cefn Gwlad has paid a visit to Ffridd farm, Dyffryn Nantlle and the family that created quite an impression 20 years ago when they were the subject of the children’s documentary, Byd Mari.
Mari Lovgreen has been finding out what Bryn and Glenda Hughes are up to now, and how their children Mari, Gwawr and Gerallt share their love for the countryside with the next generation.
Mari Hughes, star of Byd Mari, has flown the nest and lives in Dyffryn Ardudwy with her partner Bryn, and their children, Myfyr and Lina. Memories of being part of the film that won the best programme at the Celtic Festival and the Best Children’s Programme category at BAFTA Cymru awards are still vivid in Mari’s memory.
“It was a unique opportunity,” said Mari. “I was nine years old at the time but I still remember it like it was yesterday. The film showed our daily lives as a family on the farm. Agriculture is in the blood and the film showed where it all started.”
Farming continues to be a passion shared by the other children of the Ffridd as they make their own mark. Bodgaeaf Uchaf farm near Pwllheli on the Llŷn Peninsula is now home to Gwawr, the second of the Ffridd children, where she lives with her husband Tomos and their four children. Gerallt, the youngest, still farms at home with his parents, and Mari and Gwawr also have a role in running the farm.
In the 33 years that Bryn and Glenda have been farming Ffridd, there have been quite a few changes as the family are more than happy to adapt the business, including running a contracting business, and installing a hydro system on the two rivers that run through the farm land to generate electricity.
“We have added land and we’ve tried to diversify as much as possible,” says Glenda. “We saw that the children wanted to come home and so set about thinking of a way of diversifying to keep them safe.”
Gerallt has also taken the risk of introducing deer to the family home, with the aim of producing meat and breeding:
“When I was a student at Coleg Glynllifon in 2013, I happened to read an article about farmers in New Zealand keeping deer alongside sheep or cattle, and I thought if they could do it in a country like that why wouldn’t it be possible over here,” said Gerallt.
“Three years ago we started preparing to keep them here. We bought 25 from Scotland, then bought the stag later on. By today we have over 50 deer. They’ve settled down well, thank goodness.”
Sharing the magical thrill of Ffridd farm with visitors who come to Dyffryn Nantlle is at the heart of Mari’s latest project, which is to provide cosy glamping pods.
“We’re always looking at the farm’s business and trying to think of ways to boost income,” says Mari, “and this has been our most recent project”.
“It’s something that has been on the cards for years since I left school, but the opportunity and change in policy has meant we’ve been able to get planning permission for them. As we’re in an area that welcomes so many people through with stunning views and lovely footpaths and so on, I think it is important to be able to offer accommodation and offer them an experience”.
Although so much has changed in Ffridd in the 20 years since the original film, the passion for the countryside is the same among the next generation of the family, as Glenda says her grandchildren “are part of the team as soon as wellingtons fit their little feet”.
Cefn Gwlad: Teulu’r Ffridd aired on Monday, 17 October at 9pm on S4C, but is available on demand. English and Welsh subtitles are available.
