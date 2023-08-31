Cardigan’s Mwldan welcomes you to their new bimonthly Open Mic Night on Sunday, 10 September.
After the success of the first events back in May and July, they are excited to be hosting some incredible local talent once again.
These special evenings are set to continue every other month in the gallery at Mwldan.
All are welcome to come and showcase their talents, whether just starting out or microphone veterans. Present music, comedy, poetry and more, or come along and enjoy seeing what’s on offer.
The evening starts at 8pm; free entry for all.